Did Katrina Kaif drop new pics from her honeymoon with Vicky Kaushal?

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif recently shared stunning clicks from the Maldives and fans are wondering if they are from her honeymoon with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Although Vicky was missing from the frames, Katrina looked like a million bucks as she smiled for the camera in a floral top and shorts.

The 'Sooryavashi' actress had donned a bikini and a tie-on green top on top of it along with cute shorts. She had captioned the photos calling the Maldives her 'happy place'.

Director Zoya Akhtar left a heart emoji in the comment section, showering love on her dear friend Kat.

Take a look at the pics:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an extremely private, intimate ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9.

Soon after their gala wedding, the duo jetted off to the exotic island country of Maldives for their honeymoon.

On the work front, Katrina has Merry Christmas with Sriram Raghavan and a few portions of Tiger Zinda Hai 3 with Salman Khan to be completed.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently shooting for ‘Mimi’ director Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan.