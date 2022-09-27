Katrina Kaif raises funds for schoolkids with mother and brother; Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan support

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif is one such actor who never fails to win the hearts of her audience. Recently, the actress went to the Mountain View School in Madurai, Tamil Nadu where she celebrated the founders day of the school along with her mother and brother.

The actress took to Instagram to praise the efforts of her mother and brother Sebastein in providing education to underprivileged kids.

In a long post, Katrina wrote, “Celebrating Founders Day. On Saturday, we at Mountain View School held a celebration of life for our founder who passed away last year. The Performances by teachers and children, along with some special guests made this such a special time. We also inaugurated three new classrooms, thanks to donations from benefactors, Following out 2021 fundraiser. Am always so proud to see the amazing work by my mom here at the school, along with my brother sebastein who has spent the last year helping alongside my mom, it’s a truly beautiful school.”

See the post

Several celebrities from the industry including Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana showed their support for the cause by dropping heart emojis. ‘Amazing,’ Hrithik Roshan commented on the post.

Earlier, her dance video with school kids on ‘Arabic Kuthu’ had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming horror comedy film `Phone Bhoot` alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. Apart from this she also has an action thriller film `Tiger 3` alongside Salman Khan, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023. Apart from these, she will also be starring in Farhan Akhtar directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.