Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Registration begins, here’s how you can register for Amitabh Bachchan's mega quiz show

MUMBAI: Registration for the 13th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), India's most popular quiz show hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will begin from Monday.

The country's most viewed quiz show is set to make a return on television with its brand new edition (KBC13) on Sony TV soon. Since its inception, the show has been famous for its highly informative, entertaining and gripping content and topped the popularity charts since the year 2000.

Every year, hundreds and thousands of people register themselves to be part of this spectacular show hoping to hit the jackpot and also to get a chance to meet their most loved film star in person. However, only a select few are finally shortlisted and get a chance to sit on the “hot seat” with Amitabh Bachchan.

Announcing the return of the brand-new season of the KBC, as the quiz show is popularly known, Sony TV, through its Twitter handle, encouraged users that if they “try, work hard and study,” they might get a chance to reach the platform and sit with the Bollywood actor as well as become a millionaire. Interested people will have to register themselves and the selection process will be done digitally, the channel said.

#KBC ki hot seat aap se hai sirf kuch sawaal durr! Koshish keejiye aur leejiye apna pehla kadam apne sapno ki ore #KBC ke saath!#KBC13 ke sawaal aur registration shuru ho rahe hai aaj se raat 9 baje. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/GT00gHOT0b — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 10, 2021

Here’s How You Can Register For KBC13

Like in previous years, interested participants will have to install the SonyLiv app to apply. Starting from today, the Bollywood superstar will come on screen and ask new questions. These questions will have to be answered via an SMS or through the Sony LIV app. Now, this is how people can register themselves.

-Download the SonyLiv app from SonyLiv official website. You can also download the app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App store

-Now, open the Sonyliv app and click on the KBC link

-A question for registration will pop up which you need to answer

-Participants will then have to fill in their personal details on the form that appears next

-Submit the form after you are done filling it

You can also register yourself through SMS

-Listen to the question that will be announced at 9 PM on Sony TV from today (May 10, 2021)

-You can send the correct answer via SMS in this format: KBC, Option A, B, C or D, Age, Gender. For Jio Subscribers the SMS service will be free

-Subscribers of BSNL, Airtel, Jio, IDEA and Vodafone in select circles can send their registration question’s answer via SMS to 509093

Those aspirants who answer the registration questions correctly will be shortlisted based on certain pre-fixed reservation criteria. The organisers of the popular quiz show will reach out to selected participants for further rounds.

In the next step, the shortlisted aspirants will have to clear online auditions that will have a General Knowledge Test as well as a video submission.

These auditions will be done by the organisers of the show on the SonyLIV app exclusively. Finally, the participants will have to qualify for the last interview round before they appear on the show.

