Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 13 set to return - Check out step-by-step selection process!

The registration for the popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' hosted by Amitabh Bachchan will begin on Monday (May 10).

File photo

New Delhi: The most iconic show of Sony Entertainment Television, Kaun Banega Crorepati, announces its 13th season. It is believed to be a life-altering show for those who possess the power of knowledge. To be able to fulfill one’s dreams, the effort of taking the first step counts the most. 

The show will be produced by StudioNEXT and the selection process will be conducted through SonyLlV. Like last year, this season the entire selection process will be done digitally and KBC is expecting to witness a multifold increase in participation from the audience. 

Step 1 — Registration
Sony Entertainment Television will commence registrations for the 13th Season of KBC from 10th May. Mr. Bachchan will ask one new question every night at 9:00 PM on Sony TV. You can answer these questions either through SMS or through Sony LIV.

Step 2 — Screening
Participants who have answered the registration questions correctly and have been shortlisted by the randomizer based on certain pre-defined reservation criteria will be reached out to, telephonically, for further assessment.

Step 3 — Online Audition
The auditions comprising a General Knowledge test and video submission will be conducted exclusively via SonyLlV. While this may seem a herculean task, every detail of the process will be explained through a simple tutorial, easily accessible on SonyLlV.

Step 4 – Interview
The last and final round is that of interviews with shortlisted auditionees. The entire selection process will be verified by an independent audit firm.
 
Registrations start 10th May onwards, at 9:00 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

