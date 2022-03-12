Kaun hote ho aap: Prateik Babbar says spouse's permission not needed for intimate scenes in films

New Delhi: Actor Pratiek Babbar was recently asked about his views on actors asking their spouses for permission before performing intimate scenes for a project. The outspoken actor expressed that he doesn't think permission is needed in such a scenario. Rather, he said, actors should have a discussion with their partners.

The situation in question was the response Deepika Padukone received from a few fans after clips of her intimate scenes with Siddhant Chaturvedi from Gehraiyaan featured in the film's trailer. She was asked by netizens if she had sought permission from her husband Ranveer Singh before kissing Siddhant Chaturvedi on-screen.

Coming to Prateik's point of view, he said that there are certain demands that come with being an actor and an artist's spouse should understand them.

Speaking about the same, he told ETimes, "I don't think there's a permission that needs to be involved. Maybe actresses like that exist who have to take permission from their spouses. In my opinion, I think it's wrong. Because the spouse needs to respect what the other spouse is doing. This comes with the territory, being an artist or actor. Communication is the key. You must have a conversation about it, you must be on the same page. But taking permission?"

He added, "Aap meri maa ho? Aap mere baap ho (Are you my mom or dad)? I absolutely disagree with the fact that I have to take permission. I do agree and firmly stand for having a conversation about it. Kaun hote ho aap muje dene ko permission? Mera career hain, apne pairon pe khade hokar hum kaam karte hai. Main apne baap se permission nahi leta (Who are you to give me permission? It is my career that I built and I work on my own. I do not seek even from my father). Pardon my language. I don't expect my partner to ask me for permission, definitely expect to have a conversation about it. Permission is, I think, a wrong word."

Prateik is late actress Smita Patil and actor-politician Raj Babbar's son. He was born on November 28, 1986.

On the work front, Prateik has 'Mumbai Saga', 'Brahmastra', 'India Lockdown' and 'Bachchan Pandey' line-up for release.