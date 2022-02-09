Kendall Jenner attends Kanye West's 'Donda 2' listening party amid Kim Kardashian feud

Washington: Despite her elder sister Kim Kardashian's ongoing feud with her ex-husband Kanye West, supermodel Kendall Jenner seems to be on good terms with the Grammy-winning rapper as she was spotted attending his star-studded 'Donda 2' album listening party in Los Angeles.

Kanye and Kendall were spotted out at the Los Angeles hotspot The NICE Guy on Monday along with several other A-listers, as seen in photos obtained by E! News. The 44-year-old rapper and the 26-year-old supermodel were spotted enjoying a Sunny Vodka party at The NICE Guy soon after Ye reportedly hosted a listening party for his upcoming album, `'Donda 2', at Nobu in Malibu.

A source who was at the event told E! News that the pair arrived together, adding, "It seemed like Kendall and Kanye are on great terms."Kendall was seen chatting with both Kanye and Travis Scott, who recently welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner, for "a while" in a "corner of the venue," as per the insider.

The source also shared to E! News, "Kanye had a whole group surrounding him and everyone was engaging and listening to him talk. He was chatting about how Donda 2 is his best work yet."

For the star-studded party, Kendall opted to wear a cropped black graphic tee and brown low-rise pants styled with pointed-toe pumps and a black shoulder bag. As per the insider, Kendall was accompanied by a few of her friends at the party.

A separate source told E! News that Kendall and Kanye left through separate exits at the end of the night. "He went out the back and she went out the front. They left about two minutes apart from one another," the source said.

Kanye had reportedly invited several friends to his private listening party, including Travis, Drake, Kendall's best friend and supermodel Hailey Bieber and Khloe Kardashian`'s ex French Montana.Kendall and Madelyn Cline also joined the stars at the bash.

As per E! News, the Grammy winner was joined by a model who looked similar to his estranged wife--Kim Kardashian. Turning heads, Chaney Jones rocked a black catsuit, Balenciaga handbag, knee-high Balenciaga boots and oversized blue shades--an outfit nearly identical to the one Kim wore back in December at the E! People's Choice Awards.

Meanwhile, Kanye's new girlfriend actor Julia Fox was not present at the party. But in spite of recent breakup rumours, the 'Uncut Gems' actor took to social media earlier this week to clarify the two are very much still together.

Kendall's hangout with Kanye may come as a surprise to many, because her sister Kim, and the Grammy winner continue to be tangled in divorce proceedings. After filing papers to end their six-year marriage nearly a year ago, Kim, who has been publicly dating 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson since November, is still fighting to move on.

"Kim is still trying to get the 'married' status dissolved to 'single' before they finalize the divorce, but Ye has yet to sign. Moving this divorce along isn't something he's acting quickly on, despite Kim's efforts," a separate source close to the situation told E! News earlier this week, referencing a filing Kim submitted in December.

The former couple, who share four children, is also engaged in a public disagreement over the TikTok activity of their eldest child North West, 8.