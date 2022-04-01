KGF 2's 'Adheera' Sanjay Dutt latest gym photo goes VIRAL, daughter Trishala Dutt reacts

NEW DELHI: Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is of late busy promoting his upcoming film 'KGF: Chapter 2', dropped a picture from his workout session. The actor has been making waves for playing 'Adheera' in the upcoming Kannada period action-drama flick. The actor has been spending hours sweating in out the gym.

On Friday, the actor is seen flaunting his biceps during his work session.

"Harness your power! Exceed your expectations, because age is just a number #duttstheway," Sanjay captioned the post.

Sanjay's picture has garnered a lot of appreciation from netizens including his daughter Trishala Dutt. "You look amazing Papa Dukes...love you," she commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the Sandalwood magnum opus is up for a grand release in theaters on April 14. Produced by Hombale Films, the multilingual action drama also has Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh in crucial roles. The music of 'KGF 2' is composed by Ravi Basrur.

The theatrical trailer of Kannada's most hyped movie 'KGF: Chapter 2' is currently trending all over social media. It is reported that the trailer of Yash- starrer has created a record by becoming the highest ever viewed Indian trailer in 24 hours crossing 109 million-plus views across five languages.

'KGF: Chapter 2' will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. The film is scheduled for release on April 14, 2022.