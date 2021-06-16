Bigg Boss fame Paras Chhabra says, ‘I do not want to be a porn star, I want to be an actor’

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 alum Paras Chhabra, who has been a part of many music videos recently like Nazaraa, Galat, Rang Lageya and Bardaashth, says earlier he wanted to play a lead in a TV series but not anymore. The actor is now hungry for ‘performance oriented projects.’

“Before I did Bigg Boss, I had this in mind that I want to do TV serials as lead. I have done a few shows on TV, apart from reality shows, but now I want to do performance oriented projects, which I do not think is possible on the medium currently,” says Paras to ETimes.

The 30 years old feels that the OTT platform is a more suited medium for him to do the kind of meaningful roles that he is looking for.

“What my understanding says is that people are more into the OTT platform now, so I am more keen to do shows on the web, for which I am already in talks with a few makers,” shared Paras.

Despite his desire to work on OTT shows, the former MTV Splitsvilla winner has some boundaries set for himself.

“Boundaries might not be there on any platform but I have my own boundaries. I have been offered projects recently which required me to go intimate and over bold. But I feel that rarely are they required in a show,” reveals the actor.

Talking about having intimate scenes just to titillate the audience without it being required in the story, Paras continues, “There is mostly no connection of bold scenes with the storyline and they are there to create a buzz. Even in going bold, makers today are showing almost everything of an actor and actress. I do not want to be a porn star, I want to be an actor.”