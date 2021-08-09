Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Abhinav Shukla reveals he's 'borderline dyslexic', but 'exceptional in spatial ability'!

New Delhi: The reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Abhinav Shukla recently shared on social media that he is 'differently-abled and is borderline dyslexic. After his public statement, fans were quite supportive of his condition and praised him for having the courage to announce the fact and confidently own it.

He wrote on Twitter, "I am a borderline dyslexic, it is public now! So I will divulge more its nobody’s fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact! Now numbers and figures dont embarrass me! I am exceptional in spatial ability. I am differently-abled."

Check out his tweet:

Later, the former Bigg Boss contestant and actor shared his tweet on Instagram and wrote more about his dyslexia. He revealed that he has difficulty remembering dates, names, the relation of those dates to names. However, he said, he has an exceptional spatial ability. Shukla ended his note by stating that he is in a constant process of improving himself, especially in areas he is weak in.

He wrote, "Yeah, numbers, alphabets, words confound me, i have difficulty remembering dates, names, relation of those dates to names et al. But i am exceptional at spatial ability. Ask me to put all your extra luggage in your car’s boot( Dicky) . I will! I am good at few things and bad at few! And i am in a perpetual process of improving on things i am bad at!

Check out his post:

His good friend and KKK 11 co-star Arjun Bijlani commented on his post and said, "All I know is that you're a rockstar!".

Actress Divyanka Tripathi showered the actor with love and commented on the post saying, "What you are speaking about is a tiny blip in comparison to your vast list of abilities. You amazed me Abhinav with your knowledge and everything. You can hold detailed conversation about vegetation to space to human behaviour. It was always comforting having you around. A balanced, and unbiased friend, person towards all. The world needs more people like you."

On the work front, Abhinav can be seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, which has been shot in Cape Town in South Africa. The show is hosted by Rohit Shetty.