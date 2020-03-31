Khushi is the cooler sister, I can still smell my mother in her dressing room: What Janhvi Kapoor learnt in one week of isolation

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor has listed out a few things she learnt during isolation. She took to Instagram to share her experience and said that she has learnt to appreciate life and has realised the importance of people and things. "I've learnt to value the food I eat. I have learnt that my father misses me. I have learnt that the house needs me. I’ve learnt that there are many hours in the day. I've learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room. I've learnt that Khushi is definitely the cooler sister I've learnt that I am a better painter in my head that I am in my real life. I've learnt that I love movies. I've learnt that I don't need a reformer to work out and stay fit," she wrote.

Janhvi captioned the post with the caption, “Also learnt that I like to write... PS: I wrote this 3 days ago since we started self-isolating a little before the lockdown and it had already been a week for me by then.”

Janhvi and Khushi are children of late megastar Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Sridevi died in February 2018 after drowning in her hotel bathtub in Dubai. Janhvi debuted as an actress with ‘Dhadak’ in the same year while Khushi is currently studying in New York. She returned home days before the coronavirus lockdown happened in India.

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in ‘The Kargil Girl’ and ‘RoohiAfzana’. She also has ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Takht’ in the pipeline.