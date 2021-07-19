Khushi Kapoor calls Sridevi and Boney Kapoor “the coolest” parents, shares a throwback pic!

New Delhi: Khushi Kapoor, who is an avid social media user never leaves a chance to impress her fans.

Now, the diva has shared a picture of late legendary actor and mother Sridevi standing and posing with her husband Boney Kapoor.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, she wrote, “The coolest.”

In the throwback picture, Sridevi can be seen wearing a black outfit, and she completed her look with a striped shawl and a pair of shades.

While on the other hand, Boney can be seen in a grey sweater paired with a red cap.

For the unversed, Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late legendary actor Sridevi. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor is an actress, who has starred in films like 'Dhadak' and 'Roohi' to name a few.