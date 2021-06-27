Khushi Kapoor oozes oomph in cherry red swimsuit and leather pants, flaunts her unseen tattoos! - See pics

New Delhi: Late legendary superstar Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is quite popular on social media. Even though the star kid hasn't made her debut in Bollywood, she has amassed a huge fan following on Instagram. She is quite interested in makeup and often posts glimpses of her glam looks on social media. Recently, the 20-year-old took to Instagram to share stunning clicks from her photoshoot in which she's wearing a red swimsuit with red hot leather pants. The whole red on red ensemble was truly stunning and her killer smile only added more oomph to the cherry-red outfit.

Check out her latest photoshoot clicks:

Her celeb friends Shanaya Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor rushed to the comments section to hype up Khushi as they always do.

In the pictures, fans also got a glimpse of her tattoos on her upper arm and at the side of her back.

Khushi Kapoor is the younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the Shashank Khaitan directorial 'Dhadhak'. She is quite close to Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's neice Anjini Dhawan.

Janhvi was last seen in the Maddock Films-produced horror-comedy 'Roohi' co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Dostana 2', 'Takht' and 'Bombay Girl'.