हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor’s viral video will surely bring a SMILE on your face- Watch!

Khushi Kapoor surely knows how to grab the limelight. Recently, one of her fan pages shared a video in which Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister can be seen gorging on food and cutely posing for the camera. 

Khushi Kapoor’s viral video will surely bring a SMILE on your face- Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Khushi Kapoor surely knows how to grab the limelight. Recently, one of her fan pages shared a video in which Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister can be seen gorging on food and cutely posing for the camera. 

The video has now gone viral on social media and her fans are loving it! Netizens are drooling over her cute expressions and simplicity which is shown in the video.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by(@archivekhushii)

For the unversed, Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late legendary first female superstar of Indian cinema, Sridevi. 

While her sister Janhvi has made her starry debut in Bollywood and is working in plum projects, Khushi is yet to make her maiden move in showbiz.

Although, Khushi is quite popular among paparazzi and is often seen getting clicked by them. She is also quite popular on social media for her jaw-dropping photoshoots and has 544K followers on her Instagram handle.

On the workfront, her sister Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s production ‘Dostana 2’ and Aanand L Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’. 

The ‘Dhadak’ actress was last seen in horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Khushi KapoorJanhvi KapoorSridevilate legendary actorBoney KapoorBollywood actors rape
Next
Story

Sofia Hayat alleges many aspiring actors tricked into doing porn in Bollywood

Must Watch

PT11M31S

Uttar Pradesh: International human trafficking racket busted, 5 Rohingya Muslim arrested from Assam