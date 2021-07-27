Khushi Kapoor’s viral video will surely bring a SMILE on your face- Watch!

New Delhi: Khushi Kapoor surely knows how to grab the limelight. Recently, one of her fan pages shared a video in which Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister can be seen gorging on food and cutely posing for the camera.

The video has now gone viral on social media and her fans are loving it! Netizens are drooling over her cute expressions and simplicity which is shown in the video.

For the unversed, Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late legendary first female superstar of Indian cinema, Sridevi.

While her sister Janhvi has made her starry debut in Bollywood and is working in plum projects, Khushi is yet to make her maiden move in showbiz.

Although, Khushi is quite popular among paparazzi and is often seen getting clicked by them. She is also quite popular on social media for her jaw-dropping photoshoots and has 544K followers on her Instagram handle.

On the workfront, her sister Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s production ‘Dostana 2’ and Aanand L Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’.

The ‘Dhadak’ actress was last seen in horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ alongside Rajkummar Rao.