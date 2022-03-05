हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani puts 'kaala teeka' on sister Ishita on her wedding day, says 'nazar na lage' – See Pics!

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been all set and excited for her sister Ishita Advani’s D- Day and the actress is leaving no stone unturned in order to make her day special. 

Kiara Advani puts &#039;kaala teeka&#039; on sister Ishita on her wedding day, says &#039;nazar na lage&#039; – See Pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been all set and excited for her sister Ishita Advani’s D- Day and the actress is leaving no stone unturned in order to make her day special. 

Ishita, who is all set to tie the knot with Karma Vivan on Saturday, has been glowing in the news pics shared by the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress. 

ba

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 'Shershaan' actor posted pictures in which she looks like the perfect bridesmaid, dressed in an orange-and-gold lehenga.

In another picture beaming with sisterly love, Kiara can be seen putting a dot of kohl behind the new bride's ear, to protect her from any evil or negative energy.

 

The bride dressed in a traditional red Sabyasachi lehenga for her special day, paired with green-and-gold bridal jewellery.

ba

Kiara wrote, "Nazar na lage @ishitaadvani."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in the pipeline. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kiara Advanisister Ishita Advaniwedding bellshubby Karma VivanFirst glimpsenewly bridekala tikkaBollywood actress
Next
Story

Janhvi Kapoor raises hotness quotient with her sultry pictures in mermaid avatar: PHOTOS

Must Watch

PT9M30S

DNA: Partial Ceasefire - Russia trying to improve its image?