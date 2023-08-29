Kiara Advani Slays In Tank Top And Baggy Pants, Fans Call Her Smile 'Infectious' - Watch

New Delhi: Kiara Advani is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She often takes internet by fire with her stunning pictures but her airport appearances are fans' favourite. Her subtle look and bright smile always impress netizens and her recent pictures, videos shared by paps are going viral where the actress can be seen in a comfy outfit with an infectious smile.

The actress was snapped by the paparazzi sporting a comfy and casual purple tank top and baggy pants. The 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' star stepped out of a vanity van in Bandra and posed for the paps with a wide smile on her face. Fans are in love with her subtle look and have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis.

One wrote, 'natural beautyyy.' Another one commented, 'still glowing from the wedding.' 'Kitni cute na,' commented a third on. A fan also stated, 'Gorgeous as ever!' 'Her smile is infectious,' added another.

Kiara Advani married Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 this year in the presence of their close friends and family members in Rajasthan. They fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The couple later hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist. It is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. 'Game Changer' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.