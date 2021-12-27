Kiara Advani, trolled for getting saluted by elderly guard months ago, finally responds

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is a force not to be messed with, she has emerged as one of the stronger performers in Bollywood and shined even in male-centric films such as 'Kabir Singh' and 'Shershaah'.

The actress is also quite vocal and not afraid to speak up against trolls or sexism in the industry. In a recent interview, Kiara expressed that she is tired of getting trolled for every action she takes or doesn't take.

The 'Shershaah' actor recalled that once she was brutally trolled after a video surfaced of her in which she was seen getting out of her car and getting greeted by an elderly security guard. Many trolls had criticised Kiara for having an elderly man salute her and her not responding back or paying him respect.

Kiara clarified that she had bowed to him to reciprocate the gesture but the video didn't capture that moment.

Recalling the incident and the trolling she faced for it, here's what she told Bollywood Bubble: "I remember this time and this really got to me actually. I had reached somewhere and these paparazzi again taking their pictures and they caught a moment where the security of the building I had reached opened the door and he saluted me. He was an elderly man. It wasn't like I asked him to salute me, he's a very sweet person and that's... they do that. I also respond with a bow."

"Now, this picture is being taken, you can't hear the conversation, you can't know whatever (is happening) but you got a picture of an elderly man saluting. I have gotten trolled for that that she's making an elderly person salute her and I'm thinking it's not my building, what are... where do... and this same situation was with a male actor and there wasn't one off comment," she further said.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Shershaah' alongside her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan.

