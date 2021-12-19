Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's ‘Ranjha’ gets an English version and Internet loves it - Watch viral video

New Delhi: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's romantic Hindi track 'Ranjha' has now got an English version and has equally soulful and energetic vocals.

Originally sung by B Praak and Jasleen Royal for Amazon Prime Video’s 'Shershaah', the English rendition has been performed by Dutch singer Emma Heesters.

Shared on YouTube on December 10, the 2:19 minute-long video has so far received more than 6 lakh views and 49k likes.

WATCH:

Emma is known for giving her own composition to numerous famous tracks.

She had earlier taken the Internet by storm with the English version of viral 'Manike Mage Hithe' song. The 25-year old had also recently stunned netizens with her Harrdy Sandhu’s 'Bijlee Bijlle' song.

Emma has nearly 1 million followers on Instagram and 4.88 million subscribers on YouTube.