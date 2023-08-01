trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643329
Kiara Advani Turns Muse For Hubby Sidharth Malhotra, Shares Stunning Pic From Their Romantic Vacay

The actress turned muse for Sidharth Malhotra as he clicked her in a stunning yellow strappy top with an orange bottom looking as beautiful as ever. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 06:42 PM IST

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Kiara Advani turned 31 yesterday and shared a stunning glimpse of her birthday celebration with hubby Sidharth Malhotra. The actress shared a video from her dreamy vacation looking chic in a black and white monokini while jumping off a cliff. Today, she dropped another bombshell and fans are in love.

The actress turned muse for Sidharth Malhotra as he clicked her in a stunning yellow strappy top with an orange bottom looking as beautiful as ever. The picture not only gives a glimpse of her outfit but also the beautiful view. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, she used the sticker 'Such a lovely day!' Sharing the video of her amazing birthday celebration with Sid in the sea, she wrote, "Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Earlier, Kiara set the runway ablaze with her look in Falguni and Shane Peacock looking stunning in a bold pink ensemble. Post that, Kiara left for a birthday vacation with Sidharth ahead of her birthday. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani married Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 this year in the presence of their close friends and family members in Rajasthan. They fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The couple later hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist. It is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. 'Game Changer' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. 

