हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's fan dreams of a 10-min meeting, actress's response leaves him 'super excited' - Check inside

The 'Good Newz' actress Kiara Advani recently took to Twitter to brighten up her fan's day by replying to their tweet. The actress offered a motivational message to the fan and assured them that their dreams will come true.

Kiara Advani&#039;s fan dreams of a 10-min meeting, actress&#039;s response leaves him &#039;super excited&#039; - Check inside
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani brightened up her superfan's day by replying to their tweet with a sweet message.

On Thursday (April 15), the 'Kabir Singh' actress's fan who runs her fan account on Twitter by the name 'Kiara Advani Fan Club' took to Twitter to post their reply to the question - If you had the chance to meet anyone in the world for 10 mins, whom would it be?

Being a die-hard fan of Advani, they obviously nominated Kiara as their first and only choice. They lamented over not being able to meet Kiara, even though she visited Delhi many times for promotions and shoots.

In the tweet, he wrote, "It Wld be my idol @advani_kiara, mam ,it wld be a dream come true moment for me. I regret she visited delhi many times during movie shoots and film promotions and i couldnt meet her . But next tym will surely try my best . Hope dream come true. @advani_kiara mam wanna meet u."

Surprisingly, Kiara saw this and replied with a sweet and motivational tweet that sent her fan to cloud nine. She wrote, "Dreams do come true, Very very soon"

The superfan excitedly responded to Kiara saying, "Really Grateful and humbled by these words @advani_kiara mam.Your love means everything to me. And your words brought a big smile to my Face today . My day is made. And meeting u will b best day of my Life. Truly waiting."

It was heartwarming to see how a simple reply made the fan's day and brought a smile to their face.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in 'Indoo Ki Jawani' directed by debutante Abir Sengupta. She will be next seen in 'Shershaah', and then in 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' alongside Kartik Aryan, followed by 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' opposite Varun Dhawan amongst her other exciting projects.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kiara AdvaniKiara Advani filmsKiara Advani movieskiara advani twitter
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor reveals 3 things she takes to bed - Saif Ali Khan, a bottle of wine and...

Must Watch

PT11M2S

DNA: That golden journey of Yuri Gagarin, the first passenger of the space