Kiara Advani's fan dreams of a 10-min meeting, actress's response leaves him 'super excited' - Check inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani brightened up her superfan's day by replying to their tweet with a sweet message.

On Thursday (April 15), the 'Kabir Singh' actress's fan who runs her fan account on Twitter by the name 'Kiara Advani Fan Club' took to Twitter to post their reply to the question - If you had the chance to meet anyone in the world for 10 mins, whom would it be?

Being a die-hard fan of Advani, they obviously nominated Kiara as their first and only choice. They lamented over not being able to meet Kiara, even though she visited Delhi many times for promotions and shoots.

In the tweet, he wrote, "It Wld be my idol @advani_kiara, mam ,it wld be a dream come true moment for me. I regret she visited delhi many times during movie shoots and film promotions and i couldnt meet her . But next tym will surely try my best . Hope dream come true. @advani_kiara mam wanna meet u."

Surprisingly, Kiara saw this and replied with a sweet and motivational tweet that sent her fan to cloud nine. She wrote, "Dreams do come true, Very very soon"

Dreams do come true

The superfan excitedly responded to Kiara saying, "Really Grateful and humbled by these words @advani_kiara mam.Your love means everything to me. And your words brought a big smile to my Face today . My day is made. And meeting u will b best day of my Life. Truly waiting."

It was heartwarming to see how a simple reply made the fan's day and brought a smile to their face.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in 'Indoo Ki Jawani' directed by debutante Abir Sengupta. She will be next seen in 'Shershaah', and then in 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' alongside Kartik Aryan, followed by 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' opposite Varun Dhawan amongst her other exciting projects.