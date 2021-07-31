Kiara Advani's rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra sends her 'big love', shares heartfelt note on her birthday!

New Delhi: Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra had a sweet wish for his lovely co-star and rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani on her birthday (July 31). The suave actor took to Instagram to wish the Bollywood beauty with a special note. With a picture of the duo, he wrote, "Happy birthday Ki Shershaah’s journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories from this one…Stay amazing, Big love #HappyBirthdayKiaraAdvani".

Check out his heartfelt post:

Sidharth and Kiara will next be seen in the Vishnu Varadhan film Shershaah based on the tale of bravery of Captain Vikram Batra. It honours his unforgettable sacrifice in the 1999 Kargil war.

The film features Sidharth Malhotra in the title role along with a stellar cast of names like Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra. The charming leading lady Kiara Advani will portray Sidharth Malhotra's love interest in the film and their onscreen chemistry will definitely fire the audience up.

The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August 2021.