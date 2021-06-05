हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kim Kardashian says she feels like a failure after marriage with Kanye West ended

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian spoke about her marriage issues with her ex-husband Kanye West to her sisters, telling them that she feels like a failure as her third marriage fell apart.

File photo

Washington: American reality TV star Kim Kardashian got emotional while revealing her marriage issues with rapper Kanye West on the latest episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

The SKIMS founder spoke about her marriage issues with her estranged husband to her sisters, telling them that she feels like a failure as her third marriage fell apart. TMZ reported that on Thursday night`s episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Kim broke down in front of her family saying she feels "like a f---ing failure" knowing another marriage is collapsing. She said Kanye deserves a woman who can follow him around everywhere, something she said she cannot do.

Kim cried about Kanye living on his Wyoming ranch while she raises their four kids in Los Angeles. She told her sisters, "I can`t do this anymore."The conversation came ahead of the Kardashian family trip to Lake Tahoe around Thanksgiving, with Khloe saying Kim and Kanye were getting into a bunch of fights before the getaway, as per TMZ.

Kim and Kanye parted ways in February after nearly seven years of marriage. An insider recently said that Kanye meets his kids whenever he wants, but not at the house.Kanye and Kim have been living apart for some time now.

While Kanye has been at his ranch in Wyoming, the 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star is staying at their family home near Calabasas, California.The celebrity couple, who made their relationship public in April 2012, has four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.

