Kanye West

Kanye West seeks joint custody of kids after Kim Kardashian files for divorce

Rapper Kanye West has recently made a request for joint physical and legal custody of his four kids with his ex-wife and socialite Kim Kardashian. On February 19, 2021, Kardashian had filed for divorce after seven years of marriage with West.

File photo

Los Angeles: Two months after Kim Kardashian filed divorce papers, rapper Kanye West has asked for joint custody of their kids.

According to a court document of April 9, Kanye has requested joint physical and legal custody of their four kids -- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months.

Kim had also requested shared custody when she filed the documents on February 19. This indicates that the pair is willing to work out an arrangement where they will co-parent, according to eonline.com.

The two celebrities have also agreed to the fact that neither party needs to pay spousal support and that they will pay their own legal fees.

E! News quoted a source as saying that the two have continued to stand by their prenup. The separation seems to be amicable.

Rumours of a split started after Kanye started spending most of his time in Wyoming. Kardashian filed for divorce on February 19 this year, after seven years of marriage.

