Washington: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are leaving no chance to flaunt their love. Taking to Instagram, Kim posted a few pictures from her "late nite snack" date with Davidson.

Kim and Davidson had their arms around each other in one image, with the latter reaching out for a kiss. The second image featured the lovebirds gazing into each other`s eyes. 'Late nite snack', she captioned the post.

It appears the images were taken after the two made their public debut as a pair during the premiere of Kim`s new show `The Kardashians`.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West last February after nearly seven years of marriage. And then months later, in October 2021, her dating rumours with Davidson surfaced online.