Kiran More calls Sushant Singh Rajput 'the perfect Dhoni', says he was extremely hardworking

New Delhi: Ahead of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary on June 14, former Chairman of the Selection Committee of the BCCI remembers the actor and how he helped him train for the biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' in an interview with an entertainment portal.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he recalled that Sushant was an impeccable student and extremely hardworking. He also recalled a heartwarming incident of when Sushant finally nailed the Dhoni’s Helicopter shot after 14 days of practice.

He said, "I remember we were practising for Dhoni’s Helicopter shot, and we tried for 14 days but he wasn’t getting it. However, on the day he did, he was like a small baby and was so excited. I had presented him with BCCI’s Team India jacket, Sushant was so passionate about it and had even worn it a couple of times. And had tweeted a photo of him wearing the jersey too. Sushant was a very good student and extremely hardworking. In fact, the hard work he put in for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was unbelievable. He indeed was the perfect Dhoni."

Last year on June 14, actor Sushant Singh Rapjut was found dead in his Bandra apartment. While some believe it to be a case of death by suicide others feel there is more to the story and it could be a case of abetment to suicide. Investigations are still underway for his death case.

As an actor, Sushant had started on the small screen with his television roles in the 2008 show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', followed by Zee TV's popular show 'Pavitra Rishta' by Ekta Kapoor.

Owing to his talent and charm, his performance in 'Pavitra Rishta' alongside Ankita Lokhande led him to reach new heights and gave him immense popularity, opening a gateway to Bollywood.