'Kishore Kumar Left Madhubala Alone In Her Dying Days', Claims Her Sister Madhur Bhushan; Babul Supriyo Reacts

Mumbai: Late actress Madhubala and legendary singer-actor-music composer Kishore Kumar's love story has been well documented. However, a recent claim by the 'Mughal-E-Azam' actress' sister, Madhur Bhushan has ruffled the feathers of singer and politician Babul Supriyo.

As per Madhur, Kishore Kumar distanced himself from Madhubala during her last days. in response, Babul Supriyo has come up with his own version of the tale.

He recently took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a screenshot of an article revealing Madhur Bhushan's statement. The headline read, "Kishore Kumar left Madhubala alone in her dying days, he ignored her calls, reveals actress' sister Madhur Bhushan".

Rubbishing Madhur Bhushan's claim that Kishore Kumar was not with Madhubala during her last days, Babul Supriyo wrote, "Absolute lies...!!! @Madhurji, Madhubalaji's sister talks & talks & talks & talks & talks and most of them are lies unless there is someone who confronts her there & then... she had a studio named after her 'MadhurDhwani' in Bandra above the famous Madhav Tailors and her 'Madhur talking skills' mad us pay for 8 g#hours of studio time when the same work without her talk could have been done in 4 hours".

Sharing his version of the reality, the singer further penned, "The reality, in short, is that Madhubalaji had a problem with her heart & Kishore Kumar's residence in Juhu was where flights, after taking off from from Santacruz airport, flew at low altitude over that area - that caused distress to Madhubalaji hence she was shifted from Kishore's place to her ancestral home.. a vet senior musician (iconic guitar player got into a huge argument with Madhurai when said alleged Kishore Kumar either these same set of blatant brutal lies.. !! It is very 'Madhurji-like' to rake rake such false filth about Kishore Kumar & Madhubalaji when both are not there to defend or share the truth with their fans.."

He concluded, "#DeplorableNauseating attempt from classless Madhurji to seek publicity, nothing more, nothing less !! @amit.kumar.ganguly."