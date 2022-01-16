Know Navdeep Kaur, winner of Mrs India contesting for Mrs World 2022 crown

New Delhi: Navdeep Kaur, the winner of Mrs India World, will be representing the country at the prestigious Mrs World 2022 pageant in Nevada, Las Vegas. The finale was set to take place on January 15 and the results should be out soon.

Navdeep made history when she won Mrs India World as she didn't come from a world of pageantry but a small town near Odisha’s Steel City Rourkela. But Kaur was motivated to conquer the world of fashion and beauty and so she did.

Kaur is a combination of beauty with brains as she studied computer science engineering in college and then went on to pursue a masters in business administration (MBA). According to a report by Odisha Bytes, she had worked as an assistant manager in a bank and then as an assistant professor.

On the personal front, she's been married for over 7 years and has a 6-year-old daughter as well.

In her time off from work, Navdeep prefers to spend time educating children. As per a New Indian Express report, she is a goodwill ambassador of Ladies Circle India and has adopted 1000 girl children's education.

She also spends a few days every month educating autistic children and takes personality development classes for kids in rural areas.

In an interview with Odisha Bytes, Navdeep spoke about how she prepped for participating in pageants. She said, "I have been one of those girls next door. This was never my profession. So, I am leaving no stones unturned, when it comes to the preparation. I am being groomed under the guidance of international trainers with over 20 years of experience."

Indian fans are excited to see her on Mrs World 2022 and eager to watch her win the crown and the coveted title.