हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff sizzles in bikini pic, Disha Patani says ‘insane body’

Krishna Shroff posted her picture in a red and black bikini. Flaunting her washboard abs, she looked drop dead gorgeous in the post. Actress Disha Patani dropped fire emojis on her post and commented ‘insane body’. Fans filled her post with comments like ‘stunning’ and ‘wow’.   

Krishna Shroff sizzles in bikini pic, Disha Patani says ‘insane body’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/kishushroff

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff set the internet ablaze in a new bikini picture. The post shows Krishna flaunting her hourglass figure and multiple tattoos. 

Taking to Instagram, Krishna posted her picture in a red and black bikini. Flaunting her washboard abs, she looks drop dead gorgeous in the post.  Actress Disha Patani dropped fire emojis on her post and commented ‘insane body’. Fans filled the comment section with comments like ‘stunning’ and ‘wow’. 

Disha, who is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff, often drops adulatory comments on Krishna’s pictures. The duo’s bond often reflects in their posts and stories for each other. 

Krishna, who is fondly called Kishu by her close ones, is actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha's daughter. 

Krishna turned 28 in January and celebrated it by posing a picture in her ‘birthday suit’. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “28 looks good on me. #birthdaysuit.”

The diva quite frequently posts breathtaking pictures. Take a look at some of her posts: 

Krishna is a fitness enthusiast and is the owner of MMA Matrix (a training center). She parted ways with her boyfriend Eban Hyams last year. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Krishna ShroffDisha PataniTiger Shroff sisterkrishna shroff picsKrishna Shroff Instagram
Next
Story

Sandeep Nahar’s family file complaint against wife and mother-in-law in abetment to suicide case

Must Watch

PT2M39S

A speeding car crushed the processions in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh