Krishna Shroff sizzles in bikini pic, Disha Patani says ‘insane body’

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff set the internet ablaze in a new bikini picture. The post shows Krishna flaunting her hourglass figure and multiple tattoos.

Taking to Instagram, Krishna posted her picture in a red and black bikini. Flaunting her washboard abs, she looks drop dead gorgeous in the post. Actress Disha Patani dropped fire emojis on her post and commented ‘insane body’. Fans filled the comment section with comments like ‘stunning’ and ‘wow’.

Disha, who is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff, often drops adulatory comments on Krishna’s pictures. The duo’s bond often reflects in their posts and stories for each other.

Krishna, who is fondly called Kishu by her close ones, is actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha's daughter.

Krishna turned 28 in January and celebrated it by posing a picture in her ‘birthday suit’. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “28 looks good on me. #birthdaysuit.”

The diva quite frequently posts breathtaking pictures. Take a look at some of her posts:

Krishna is a fitness enthusiast and is the owner of MMA Matrix (a training center). She parted ways with her boyfriend Eban Hyams last year.