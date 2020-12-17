Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams' comment on her 'bae time' post gets internet's attention

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff has occupied a spot on the trends list after the internet chanced upon her ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams' comment on her recent post. Krishna took to Instagram to share a few pictures with popular chef Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae and captioned them, "Bae time".

Here's the photo Krishna Shroff posted:

No sooner did she shared the photos, Eban Hyams wrote in the comments section, "Dang u move quick." His comment has caught the internet's attention and the comment thread is flooded with reactions.

"You should too bro," read a comment, to which Eban responded by saying, "I'm not in a rush bro but thanks haha." To another comment which said he should move on, Eban posted, "I can wait I’m not in a rush we just broke up couple of weeks back."

Krishna and Eban announced their break-up a few weeks ago. The ex-couple has also deleted all their pictures with each other from Instagram.

Krishna is a fitness enthusiast and is the owner of MMA Matrix (a training center). She and Tiger are children of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff.