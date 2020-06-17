Kriti Sanon calls social media 'fake, toxic place', blasts media for 'blind items' after Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely and sudden death by suicide has shaken Bollywood. Fans, film fraternity and family - everyone feels shattered and angry at the same time. SSR was found hanging from his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, leaving behind his grieving family and close ones.

Sushant Singh Rajput was all of 34 and was reportedly battling depression for past few months.

His co-star in 'Raabta' and friend Kriti Sanon, after posting a heartfelt post for the late actor has now shared her feelings in a new Instagram post blasting media. She has called out trolls on social media and those who thrive on gossips and blind items.

Here's what she wrote:

Kriti's post on Instagram has been liked by many celebrities including Sonam Kapoor.

After Sushant's demise, internet is flooded with condolences and heartfelt messages pouring in for the late actor, who touched a million hearts in a short span of time.

The rising telly star became a household name after his debut in 2008 show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', followed by Zee TV's popular show Pavitra Rishta by Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms. As Manav of 'Pavitra Rishta', he became a TV heartthrob of millions. Soon he made his sensational debut in movies with Abhishek Kapoor`s 2013 release Kai Po Che!, which is based on Chetan Bhagat`s novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life.

He went on star in movies like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta. Sushant was also seen in Netflix release 'Drive' co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez.

He was last seen Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya', and more recently successful release by Nitesh Tiwari's 'Chhichhore'.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Monday, June 15, 2020. Many B-Town celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Mukesh Chhabra, Vivek Oberoi, Varun Sharma, Krystl D'Souza, Abhishek and Pragya Kapoor amongst others were seen paying their last respects to the departed soul amid heavy downpour.

May his soul rest in eternal peace!