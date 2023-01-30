Kriti Sanon Gets Brutally Trolled for Wearing Blue Strappy Thigh-high Slit Dress, Netizens, say, ‘Why is she becoming Urfi Javed?’

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon is an actress who always manages to stun her fans with her amazing outfits and phenomenal acting skills. Recently, the ‘Bhediya’ actress donned a blue strappy thigh-high slit dress as she stepped out for Shehzada promotions in Mumbai. However, her look did not go well with the fans who compared her outfit with that of internet sensation Urfi Javed.

“Bechari urfi ko bahut Galat bolte when she wears outfits like these,” a user wrote. “urfi javed did this outfit before,” another user wrote.

Fans even said that Urfi receives negative comments when she wears then why is it ok for Bollywood actresses. “yahi dress agar urfi pahni hoti toh pata nahi kitna kitna negative comments aata,” the user wrote. “It's OK when whole Bolly Malli etc.. Wears but not urfi,” another comment read.

Watch the video here

Urfi Javed is an actress and internet sensation who is known for her barely there, DIY outfits made of stuff like cellphones, plastic and even garbage bags. Recently, she had donned a similar orange coloured strappy dress.

See Urfi Javed's similar outfit

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in ‘Bhediya’ opposite Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in ‘Shehzada’ alongside Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, she is all set for Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in ‘Heropanti’.