topStoriesenglish2567387
NewsLifestylePeople
KRITI SANON

Kriti Sanon Gets Brutally Trolled for Wearing Blue Strappy Thigh-high Slit Dress, Netizens, say, ‘Why is she becoming Urfi Javed?’

Kriti Sanon got trolled for wearing a blue strappy thigh-high slit dress as she stepped out in Mumbai. Fans compared her with Urfi Javed.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 06:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kriti Sanon Gets Brutally Trolled for Wearing Blue Strappy Thigh-high Slit Dress, Netizens, say, ‘Why is she becoming Urfi Javed?’

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon is an actress who always manages to stun her fans with her amazing outfits and phenomenal acting skills. Recently, the ‘Bhediya’ actress donned a blue strappy thigh-high slit dress as she stepped out for Shehzada promotions in Mumbai. However, her look did not go well with the fans who compared her outfit with that of internet sensation Urfi Javed. 

“Bechari urfi ko bahut Galat bolte when she wears outfits like these,” a user wrote. “urfi javed did this outfit before,” another user wrote.  

Fans even said that Urfi receives negative comments when she wears then why is it ok for Bollywood actresses. “yahi dress agar urfi pahni hoti toh pata nahi kitna kitna negative comments aata,” the user wrote.  “It's OK when whole Bolly Malli etc.. Wears but not urfi,” another comment read.  

Watch the video here

Urfi Javed is an actress and internet sensation who is known for her barely there, DIY outfits made of stuff like cellphones, plastic and even garbage bags. Recently, she had donned a similar orange coloured strappy dress. 

See Urfi Javed's similar outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in ‘Bhediya’ opposite Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in ‘Shehzada’ alongside Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, she is all set for Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in ‘Heropanti’.  

Live Tv

Kriti Sanonkriti sanon trolledUrfi Javedurfi javed trolledUrfi Javed outfitsKriti Sanon outfitsKriti Sanon pics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'