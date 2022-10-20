Kriti Sanon gets candid on portraying different characters, says, ‘I was shooting for Bhediya and Adipurush simultaneously’

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon has been making noise with her craft ever since her debut, especially this past year with two big wins for best actress and is all set for her next release 'Bhediya' where her look in short hair and bangs has been the talk of the town. The actress who is currently in the news for her multiple, varied, massive films lineup is being showered with immense praises and love for a surprising new avatar. During the trailer launch, a journalist asked, “So we are going to see you in three different characters, which is Anika, then Janaki, then Jassi, so how are you managing such a wide range of characters? (And Shehzada also in the middle).”

To this, Kriti replied, "I think I was fortunate to get such different characters around the same time. We had just come out of covid (Pandemic), and the hunger to work was really high, and I didn't want to let go of any of these lovely films and lovely characters. Obviously, it gets difficult, jumping from one to the other. I remember I was shooting for Bhediya and Adipurush simultaneously, and it was very chaotic because both are completely poles apart as films, as characters, but thats the fun of it and it's lovely when you get amazing directors, where you can just surrender and they can take care of you."

The actress has also forayed into entrepreneurship with ‘The Tribe’. Hence, the year has been all successes and filled with some film shoot or the other. The actress is also hosting a Diwali party to celebrate her wins.

On the work front, With the 'Bhediya' trailer now out, she is all set to be seen in ‘Shehzada’, ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Ganapath’, and Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next.