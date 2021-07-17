हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in new foot-tapping number Param Sundari from 'Mimi’ - Watch

Titled Param Sundari, the foot-tapping number is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and is composed by the music maestro AR Rahman.

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in new foot-tapping number Param Sundari from &#039;Mimi’ - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Song Still

New Delhi: After releasing the trailer of Kriti Sanon and actor Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming venture 'Mimi,' the makers are now out with the first song from the film. Titled Param Sundari, the foot-tapping number is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and is composed by the music maestro AR Rahman.

The song features Kriti performing thumkas and burning the dance floor with her extraordinary moves. 

The song is garnering a lot of appreciation from the critics and the moviegoers. It has crossed 14,783,391 views on YouTube already. 

For the unversed, 'Mimi’ is a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl who becomes a surrogate mom to make a quick buck, all hell breaks loose when her plan tumbles at the last second. What happens next? This zany film is sure to keep us guessing!

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie also stars Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. 

Mimi is set to premiere on July 30, 2021, on Netflix.

