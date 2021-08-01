Kriti Sanon opens up on the pay disparity, patriarchy in Bollywood, says 'it will take time to change'

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kriti Sanon recently spoke about the pay disparity between men and women in Bollywood. She also expressed that according to her, there is a patriarchal mindset in the industry that has become normalised. In an interview with a leading daily, the actress feels that it will take time for people to grow out of this mindset.

She told ETimes, "The only thing that I had pointed out which happens is when a male and a female actor have a similar kind of role, I feel like men don't have to prove by having the film solely on them, to grow and to increase their price and somewhere females, sometimes have to prove it more by such kind of films, which is what I felt is a very weird difference. But I think we're slowly growing and things are changing. The patriarchal mindset is so normal that it will take a little time to change and to grow."

The Mimi' actress added, "The day we'll stop saying female-centric because we never say male-centric. So, I think these small changes when they start coming and it kind of actually becomes equal in our heads when we don't have any difference, these other differences of pay parity will also somewhere start balancing."

Kriti's latest film Mimi which was supposed to release on July 30 released 4 days in advance on Netflix and Jio Cinema.

It tells the tale of a girl who wants to try her luck in Bollywood and ends up becoming a surrogate for a couple. Pankaj Tripathi plays an integral part in Mimi's journey and struggles.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles.