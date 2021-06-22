हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's latest photoshoot for Daboo Ratnani's calendar 2021 is too hot to handle!

Kriti Sanon took to her social media to upload her picture from the photoshoot for Daboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar in an all-black attire as she looks absolutely ravishing.

Kriti Sanon&#039;s latest photoshoot for Daboo Ratnani&#039;s calendar 2021 is too hot to handle!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon lights up social media with her poems, fitness workouts or her adorable and hot pictures from time-to-time. She has now set the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot picture.

Kriti Sanon took to her social media to upload her picture from the photoshoot for Daboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar in an all-black attire as she looks absolutely ravishing.

Captioning it she wrote, "#dabbooratnanicalendar2021" while also crediting the team.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

For the photoshoot, she donned a black bralette and leather pants with black stilettos. She paired it with multiple rings, bangles and sleek danglers for her 6th calendar shoot with Dabboo Ratnani in a row.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

On the work front, this Bollywood leggy las has many big-budget films such as 'Adipurush' with Prabhas and her solo lead film 'Mimi' in her kitty. Kriti Sanon will also be seen in other much-hyped projects like 'Ganapath', 'Hum Do Hamare Do', 'Bhediya' and 'Bachchan Pandey' along with an unannounced venture.

 

