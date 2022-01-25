Krushna Abhishek calls Govinda ‘Hero No 1’, denies their family feud is a ‘publicity stunt’

New Delhi: Actor Krushna Abhishek has called his maternal uncle Govinda his ‘Hero No 1’ and says ‘I am like his own son’ and admits that they have had their differences. Krushna and Govinda’s family are not currently on talking terms but ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ actor insists, “we might get upset over some things but we will always be family”.

Krushna and Govinda relationship has been strained since 2016 when the former sat out of an episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ featuring Govinda. Both Krushna and Govinda’s wife Kashmera Shah and Sunita Ahuja have casted shaded and taken digs at each other publicly. Sunita has also ruled out the possibility of a ‘reconciliation’ between them.

Elaborating on his relationship with Govinda, Krusha told The Indian Express, “For me, he has been and will always be my Hero No 1. He has been an inspiration to me since childhood. Nobody is better than Govinda, and he is one of the best actors we have in India today. I just pray to God that he does a lot more good films and gets back to the superstardom that he enjoyed. He still continues to be a star but I want him to do better and better.”

Krushna also dismissed that his family feud is a publicity stunt and shared, “Why will I need publicity like this? I don’t need this. And Govinda mama is a bigger star than me. We don’t need such controversies in our lives. It will only do us more harm. Sometimes things go out of our control. I will accept that a few of his statements hurt me, and I even got angry. I responded to that and it becomes news and this goes on hampering our relationship. However, I must add that I am like his own son. I might get upset over some things but we will always be family”.

Govinda has now refrained from speaking on the matter publicly, though his wife Sunita often gives statements to news organisations.