New Delhi: Rumors of a possible separation between popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, known as Flying Beast, and his wife Rithu Rathee have sparked interest among fans, particularly following Gaurav's recent Instagram post writing "Men are made villains very fast".

One video that has resurfaced is a five-year-old vlog from the Flying Beast channel, where Rithu reflects on her feelings of loneliness. In the video, she compares her situation to that of her friends, who attend parties with their husbands. She shares, "Jaise meri friends hai sbb, vo bhi newly married hai, meri age group ki hai, vo toh daily apne patiyon ke saath bahar ja ri hai, party me aati hai toh saath me aati hai, mere saath aisa nhi hota, I go alone most of the times"

While visibly sad, she also expresses understanding, noting how Gaurav's other commitments often take priority: "ye itne busy hai, inke saath flying bhi hai, youtube bhi hai, editing bhi hai, ye bhi hai. Saari cheezein krni hai, last me mai aaungi"

Rithu then concludes with a poignant reminder about relationships: "Ye hai humari story, so called 'Perfect Jodi ki, but yaar kuch perfect nhi hota, aapko thoda sa efforts krke jitna mile na...usi me kush ho jao yaar"

In another video, Gaurav discusses the impact of having a baby on relationships, stating, "Jbb aapke ghar me baby hota hai na toh the first two to three months, ma ka saara time bcche ke liye hota hai..matlab ritu (his wife) abhi sooyi hai 1 ghante ke liye, baccha saari raat jagata hai toh aapke liye time hai hi nhi"

Gaurav highlights that it's common for extra-marital affairs to occur during this period of adjustment. He urges young husbands to remain attentive and supportive: "Most of the extra maritial affair happens when you just have a baby...Husbands thoda ka khyaal rkhe, aur dhyaan rkhe ki ye jo santaan aapki biwi paal rhi hai vo aapki bhi santaan hai aur aapse jyada hi mehnat kar rhi hai vo..toh apne aapko thoda control me rkhiye"

The couple, married in 2016 and blessed with two daughters, Kiara and Pihu, has caught fans' attention, especially with Rithu's noticeable absence from Gaurav's recent vlogs.