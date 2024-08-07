Kusha Kapila Talks About Being Judged After Divorce, 'Society Is Unkind To Women'

Mumbai: Kusha Kapila is one of the most successful influencers of all and she has been the talk of the town for her announcement of divorce from her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. Kusha was massively trolled for announcing her separation online as many took a dig at her celebrity status and mocked her. But Kusha chose to ignore all the negativity and gained momentum by turning the topic to her weight loss. Many appreciated the influencer for her massive and stunning transformation. However, Kusha is still scarred by the judgement around her divorce as she was alleged by the troller that 'Bollywood ki hawa lag gayi'.

Kusha who is gearing up for her next OTT release along with Mirzapur actor Divyenndu spoke about how society is unkind to women as she was massively trolled for her divorce. In her latest interview with Fever FM, Kusha said," Unkinder to women, that society is anyway so I think that is something my mother had to go through. I completely shut myself to opinions or anything. I didn’t have the bandwidth for it. So I am sure my mother can speak very clearly about".

Sharing how her divorce trolling impacted her mother, Kusha said, My mother had to speak to relatives and speak to society. She has her own life… she goes to the temple or to the park. She has her own social communities where she had to face opinions and that is how the world works. This is the reality, this is the truth of where we live in and the times we live in. As much progress is happening and we hope for it to happen, some things pretty much remain the same".

The content creator has managed to create her buzz. Soon after her divorce, she was allegedly linked to Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor who is making news for his breakup with girlfriend Malaika Arora.

