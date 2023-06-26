Kusha Kapila, Zorawar Singh To Part Ways, Actor-Comedian Drops Divorce Announcement

New Delhi: Popular social media sensation and actor Kusha Kapila has announced separation from influencer Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. The famous YouTuber took to Instagram and dropped a note announcing that she and Zorawar have mutually decided to part ways.

Sharing the note, Kusha wrote, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point of time in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything for us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore."

She added, "We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each other cheerleaders and pillars of support."

Kusha, a former fashion editor and an internet celebrity and comedian, and Zorawar, a former employee at Diageo, had tied the knot in 2017. The two had met each other at a friend's wedding.

On the work front, Kusha has been a part of films like 'Ghost Stories', 'Plan A Plan B', and 'Selfiee'. She was also seen in web-series 'LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse', 'Comicstaan', 'Masaba Masaba' among others.