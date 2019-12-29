Kushal Punjabi's wedding video goes viral on Youtube- Watch

New Delhi: Popular TV show Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his residence on December 27. The actor committed suicide by hanging from his ceiling with a nylon rope. His death shocked the entire nation and his friends from the industry were devastated.

Meanwhile, a wedding video of Kushal Punjabi and Audrey Dolhen went viral on Youtube. The actor had a destination wedding in Goa in 2015. In the video, Kushal is seen donning the look of an Indian groom and an English groom. He looks the happiest at his wedding and by looking at the video, it is almost hard to imagine that he took such a drastic step.

Watch the video:

(Video posted by Daryl Andrade)

Kushal was cremated at Santa Cruz crematorium at 12 noon on December 29. Popular actors from the industry such as Karanvir Bohra, Karanvir Grover, Delnaaz Irani, Tanaaz Irani, Nandish Sandhu, Chetan Hansraj, Kubbra Sait and Arjun Bijlani among others paid their last respects to the actor.

It was being speculated that the actor was in depression after separation from his wife Audrey and three-year-old Kian. He left a suicide note behind but did not blame anyone for his death.

His wife Audrey works in an MNC and is based Shangai. She flew down from China on Friday for Kushal's funeral.

Kushal had shared a picture of his son on his Instagram stories hours before he hanged himself to death.

He shot to fame after winning the reality show Zor Ka Jhatka. He has starred in popular TV shows like Jhalak Dikh Laja, Fear Factor, Kasam Se, Ishq Mein Marjaavan.

Kushal has also featured in a couple of films such as Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Ssssh, Kaal, Salaam-e-Ishq, Lakshay

Kushal is survived by his wife Audrey Dolhen and his three-year-old son.