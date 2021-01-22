Lata Mangeshkar, Daler Mehndi, Harbhajan Singh and others mourn demise of veteran singer Narendra Chanchal

New Delhi: Noted singer Narendra Chanchal died on Friday (January 22). Several celebrities like veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, Vishal Dadlani, Daler Mahendi and others expressed condolences on the death of the ‘Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hain Mata Ne Bulaya Hain’ singer.

Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family

Music composer Vishal Dadlani tweeted, “Shri #NarendraChanchal ji will be remembered forever through the songs he sang. I doubt anyone will ever walk up to Vaishnodevi without hearing his voice resounding through the hills.”

‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ singer wrote that he is saddened to hear the news and expressed condolence. “Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans.”

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapoor said that for him Chanchal’s name was synonymous for ‘jagaratas’. He added that Chanchal will always be remembered for his religious songs.

The 76-year-old veteran singer died following health complications. He died around 12:15 pm at Apollo Hospital on Friday, as per PTI report. Chanchal was admitted to the south Delhi hospital on November 27, 2020 and died from brain complications, sources added.