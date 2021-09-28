हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar turns 92: Narendra Modi, Juhi Chawla and others wish singer on birthday

Singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 92 years old on Tuesday (September 28). Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first person to extend birthday wishes to the legendary singer.

Lata Mangeshkar turns 92: Narendra Modi, Juhi Chawla and others wish singer on birthday

New Delhi: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 92 years old on Tuesday (September 28).  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others wished the ‘Nightingale of India’ on her birthday. In his birthday wish Modi called Lata’s blessings ‘a great source of strength' for him.

“Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life. @mangeshkarlata,” tweeted PM Modi.

Actress Juhi Chawla also took to her Twitter to wish ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ singer for birthday. “A 100 trees for the legendary Lataji on her birthday Radio sun rahi thi , aapke 70’s ke gaane baj rahe the , aapki aawaz ko sunkar aisa laga jaise ,phoolon ki baarish ho rahi hai , jaise Gangaji beh rahi  hai with much  love and respect ,” tweeted Juhi.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarker called Lata a ‘Goddess of Music’ and tweeted, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @mangeshkarlata tai, the voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with a long and healthy life. #GoddessOfMusic”.

Sarod maestro and composer Amjad Ali Khan also wished the legendary singer. “Wishing the iconic nightingale of India @mangeshkarlata a very Happy Birthday! Saal Giraah Mubaarak Lata Didi #LataMangeshkar,” tweeted the Sarod maestro.

A day ahead of her birthday, Lata took to Twitter to remember her rakhi brother - filmmaker Yash Chopra on his birth anniversary.

“Namaskar. Aaj mere raakhi bhai Yash Chopra ji ki jayanti hai.Unki har film mein wo chahte the merehi gaane ho, hamesha mujhe kehte the ki tum na mat karna.Mujhe unko sneh tha.Aaj unki bahut yaad aarahi hai. Main unko koti koti pranam karti hun,” the singer had tweeted.

