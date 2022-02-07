‘Lataji holds a special place in my love story with Dilip saab,’ Saira Banu remembers Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi: Veteran actress Saira Banu is sad over Lata Mangeskar’s death. She calls the iconic singer like ‘family’ and says she was like a younger sister to her husband Dilip Kumar, who died last year at the age of 98 after suffering from prolonged illness. Saira also revealed that she was constantly in touch with Lata’s family after she got admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

“It is a terrible day for me. I have been checking on her since the time she was hospitalised last month. I have been in touch with her niece Rachana. In fact, till early morning she was responding to the treatment. I last spoke to Rachana at 1 am today morning and she said that Lataji is critical but all right. But unfortunately she passed away early morning,” Saira told News18.

Saira continued, “Lataji was like family to us. Dilip saab has lost her younger sister. Both of them were really fond of each other and she would often come to our house”.

Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar’s bond

Talking about the bond and love Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar shared with each other, Saira reminisced, “Their relationship just grew over the years. They would always celebrate Raksha Bandhan. They would often travel together in train and to work also.Lataji loved her food a lot. Whenever Dilip saab knew she was coming, he would order to make special delicacies for her. Lataji was simple eater and loved eating kormas, shaami Kebabs and biryani. She would like to feed Dilip saab with her own hands”.

Saira Banu on Lataji holding a special place in her love life

The veteran actress shared that her love story with Dilip Kumar also has a connect with Lataji. Saira said that when she was shooting for the song ‘Kanha Kanha Aan Padi’ sung by Lataji, during that time period Dilip Kumar proposed her.

“In fact, Lataji holds a special place in my love story with Dilip saab. I was shooting for the song Kanha Kanha Aan Padi for my film Shaghird (1967). It is a Bhajan and I still remember shooting for it at Filmistaan studio on the night of Janmashtami. The next day itself Dilip saab flew down from Madras and put a proposal of our marriage to my mother and my family. So this song is my favourite Lata Mangeshkar song and will remain so,” shared Saira.