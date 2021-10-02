हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Umer Sharif

Legendary comic Umer Sharif passes away, here's his popular play 'Buddha Ghar Pe Hai'! - WATCH

Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif breathed his last on Saturday (October 2). Take a look at one of his most well-known and popular stage plays 'Buddha Ghar Pe Hai'.

Legendary comic Umer Sharif passes away, here&#039;s his popular play &#039;Buddha Ghar Pe Hai&#039;! - WATCH
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events, popular Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif died on Saturday owing to his medical ailments. He was admitted to a hospital in Germany before his death and passed away there.

The news of his tragic demise was confirmed by Dr Mohammad Faisal, who is Pakistan's ambassador to Germany. 

Many fans and prominent personalities including comedian Kapil Sharma had mourned his death on social media. 

He was most popularly known for his legendary comedy stage plays such as 'Buddha Ghar Pe Hai' and 'Bakra Qistoon Pe' in 1989. In fact, 'Buddha Ghar Pe Hai' is considered to be one of his impressionable works ever.

Watch the play here:

 

He also had his own late-night talk show titled 'The Shareef Show' which became immensely popular with many stars appearing on it as guests. 

Umer has also featured on the Indian stand-up comedy show - 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' alongside Shekhar Suman and Navjot Singh Siddhu.

Before his death, the comedian was ailing from medical conditions and had even appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan - Imran Khan to allow him a visa so that he can travel overseas to get treated as per a report in Dawn.

Although he reportedly boarded an air ambulance to a hospital in the US, he had to stop over in Germany due to his worsening health. Later, the comedian passed away at a hospital in Germany.

Tags:
Umer SharifUmer Sharif deathUmer Sharif playsBuddha Ghar Pe Haiwatch Buddha Ghar Pe Hai playUmer Sharif dies
