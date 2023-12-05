trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695543
NewsLifestylePeople
MUMTAZ

Legends Together: Mumtaz, Asha Bhosle Recreate 'Koi Sehri Babu,' Video Goes Viral

In the now-viral video, Mumtaz is seen grooving to her 70s hit song ' 'Koi Sehri Babu' along with Asha Bhosle.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 11:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Legends Together: Mumtaz, Asha Bhosle Recreate 'Koi Sehri Babu,' Video Goes Viral Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran actor Mumtaz's Instagram account is filled with candid moments from her daily life. She recently made everyone nostalgic by uploading a video that features none other than the legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

In the video, Mumtaz is seen grooving to her 70s hit song ' 'Koi Sehri Babu' along with Asha Bhosle. 

Mumtaz looked gorgeous while she showed her some steps. She can be seen donning a black kurta, while Asha Bhosle exuded grace in a white saree.

The particular video has been doing the rounds on the internet, garnering loads of likes and comments. "Two legends together," a social media user commented. "How adorable," another one wrote.

Mumtaz made her Bollywood debut with 'Stree' in 1961. Mumtaz, one of the most successful actors in the 1960s and 1970s, is known for several memorable films like Do Raaste (1969), Bandhan (1969), Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), Sachaa Jhutha (1970), Khilona (1970), Tere Mere Sapne (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Apna Desh (1972), Loafer (1973), Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973), Chor Machaye Shor (1974), Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Roti (1974), Prem Kahani (1975) and Nagin (1976).

If reports are to be believed, she will be back on screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series titled 'Heeramandi'. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Mizoram set to get a new CM
DNA Video
DNA: Telangana Election Result 2023: 3 reasons of BRS defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan BJP CM Face: Baba Balaknath to become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be CM of Madhya Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: What's BJP win in 3 states mean for 2024?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: Why Congress Lost 3 States?
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023: This is how Modi wiped out Gehlot!
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'