Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon announces third pregnancy via video, son Zack excited to welcome 'baby sister' - Watch

Lisa's real name is Elisabeth Marie Haydon, who had a successful modelling career before making her acting debut 2010 release Aisha. Her act in Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen garnered her praise and recognition. The tall and talented Lisa got married Dino Lalvani in October 2016. 

Lisa Haydon announces third pregnancy via video, son Zack excited to welcome 'baby sister' - Watch

New Delhi: Model turned actress Lisa Haydon took to social media and announced her third pregnancy via video. She posted the video on Instagram and joining her in sharing the good news was son Zack. 

When mommy Lisa Haydon quipped, 'Zacky, can you tell everyone what's inside of mommy's tummy?... "A baby sister," said the excited brother. Watch the Instagram video here: 

Lisa's real name is Elisabeth Marie Haydon, who had a successful modelling career before making her acting debut 2010 release Aisha. Her act in Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen garnered her praise and recognition. 

She was also seen in Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. 

The tall and talented Lisa got married Dino Lalvani in October 2016. The couple is blessed with two boys - Zack and Leo. On May 2017, Zack was born and in February 2020, Lisa gave birth to their second son named Leo. 

The duo is now expecting their third child, a baby girl, in June 2021.

 

