Bappi Lahiri, iconic Bollywood Disco king dies at 69 LIVE updates: Celebs mourn demise

16 February 2022, 09:59 AM Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra extends condolences to Bappi Lahiri's family. He tweeted: A heartfelt tribute to legendary music composer and pop culture singer #BappiLahiri Ji. May his soul rest in peace. My Condolences to the family. — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 16, 2022

16 February 2022, 09:55 AM Bappi Lahiri no more: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu mourns demise In the demise of Shri Bappi Lahiri, India has lost yet another veteran singer and composer. Bappi Da will always be remembered for his foot-tapping numbers. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/qGuMCkfdfB — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 16, 2022

16 February 2022, 09:54 AM Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar extends condolences. Complete Loss Of Words.

Heartbroken by the demise of The legendary Bappi Lahiri Ji,

Truly a big loss. My condolences to his family and fans. Your music will live on forever sir #RIPBappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/UPrJ8utWIl — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) February 16, 2022

16 February 2022, 09:47 AM The singer's death was also mourned by many in the industry, who remembered the artiste for introducing a new style of music in Bollywood and his collaborators. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn wrote:

"He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. Shanti Dada. You will be missed." Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer.

Shanti Dada You will be missed — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022

16 February 2022, 09:46 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, saying Lahiri's lively nature will be missed by everyone. "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted with a picture. Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

16 February 2022, 09:45 AM The last rites will be held on Thursday as the family is waiting for his musician-son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles, US. "The last rites will be held at Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu," Lahiri's son-in-law Govind Bansal told PTI.

16 February 2022, 09:45 AM His last Bollywood song titled 'Bhankas' was for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3".

16 February 2022, 09:45 AM He also gave music to films in Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Gujarati cinema. Lahiri joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014. He contested from the Lok Sabha seat of Srerampur but lost to Kalyan Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress.

16 February 2022, 09:44 AM In the 2000s, Lahiri lent his voice to hit songs like "Bambai Nagariya" from "Taxi No 9211" (2006), and "Ooh La La" from "The Dirty Picture" (2011). He also was one of the singers who sang "Tune Maari Entriyaan" from 2014's "Gunday". The lyrics for the Bengali version of the song were penned by Lahiri and Gautam Susmit.