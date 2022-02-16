हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bappi Lahiri, iconic Bollywood Disco king dies at 69 LIVE updates: Celebs mourn demise

Bappi Lahiri's last rites will be held at Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu, his son-in-law Govind Bansal told PTI.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 - 10:00
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The legendary Indian singer-composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday night, February 15, 2022, at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI. Several celebrities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned his demise. 

CHECK ALL LIVE UPDATES, BREAKING NEWS:

 

16 February 2022, 09:59 AM

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra extends condolences to Bappi Lahiri's family. He tweeted:

16 February 2022, 09:55 AM

Bappi Lahiri no more: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu mourns demise

16 February 2022, 09:54 AM

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar extends condolences. 

16 February 2022, 09:47 AM

The singer's death was also mourned by many in the industry, who remembered the artiste for introducing a new style of music in Bollywood and his collaborators. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn wrote: 
"He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. Shanti Dada. You will be missed."

16 February 2022, 09:46 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, saying Lahiri's lively nature will be missed by everyone. "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted with a picture.

16 February 2022, 09:45 AM

The last rites will be held on Thursday as the family is waiting for his musician-son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles, US. "The last rites will be held at Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu," Lahiri's son-in-law Govind Bansal told PTI.

16 February 2022, 09:45 AM

His last Bollywood song titled 'Bhankas' was for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3".

16 February 2022, 09:45 AM

He also gave music to films in Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Gujarati cinema. Lahiri joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014. He contested from the Lok Sabha seat of Srerampur but lost to Kalyan Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress.

 

16 February 2022, 09:44 AM

In the 2000s, Lahiri lent his voice to hit songs like "Bambai Nagariya" from "Taxi No 9211" (2006), and "Ooh La La" from "The Dirty Picture" (2011). He also was one of the singers who sang "Tune Maari Entriyaan" from 2014's "Gunday". The lyrics for the Bengali version of the song were penned by Lahiri and Gautam Susmit.

16 February 2022, 09:43 AM

Born Alokesh Lahiri, the music composer is credited as a pioneer of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema during 1970s to 1990s with songs like "I am a disco dancer", "Jimmy Jimmy", "Pag ghunghroo", "Intehan ho gayi", "Tamma Tamma Loge", "Yaar bina chain kahan re", 'aaj rapat jaaye to" and "Chalte Chalte", among others.

 

