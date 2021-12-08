हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding LIVE updates from Six Senses Fort

For the Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding, around 50 celebrities have joined the celebrations so far and more are expected to come on Wednesday and Thursday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 8, 2021 - 13:05
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on December 9, 2021. The duo has managed to keep all the details hush-hush but still all eyes are on the big fat starry Indian wedding. The couple is getting married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan. 

The wedding festivities will span 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal includes their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area. 

Catch all the LIVE updates from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding in Jaipur:

 

8 December 2021, 12:59 PM

Sources have said that Vicky Kaushal will arrive in style at the wedding venue, riding a seven horse-drawn chariot. The 'sangeet' ceremony was held on Tuesday night.

READ FULL STORY HERE: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Dulhe Raja to ride 7 white horse-drawn chariot

8 December 2021, 12:54 PM

Our well-placed sources have reported that the bride and groom's Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies will take place today. The function will be organised at the Padmavati suite area of the grand Fort and started around 11 am. 

READ FULL STORY: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Haldi ceremony to begin shortly in grand Six Senses Fort

