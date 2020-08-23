Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: CBI may summon Rhea Chakraborty to join probe today

23 August 2020, 12:52 PM
Sushant's family had mentioned in FIR that some doctors were also involved in this whole conspiracy.
One team of CBI arrives at Hinduja Hospital, Khar, where Sushant was taking his treatment. Dr Kesari Chawda was the consultant doctor at Hinduja Hospital and he was treating the actor.
23 August 2020, 12:46 PM
A team of CBI reaches Water Stone Resort where Sushant was allegedly made to stay for long time by Rhea. Sushant's counselling also used to take place at this resort. His bank statements too showed payments for his stay here.
23 August 2020, 12:29 PM
A picture of late star Sushant Singh Rajput with a Ganesha idol is making the internet very emotional. It was shared by his sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
23 August 2020, 11:09 AM
Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty can also be summoned by the CBI for investigation.
23 August 2020, 11:08 AM
The crime scene recreated by the CBI officials will be analysed again today.
23 August 2020, 11:07 AM
The CBI team might interrogate Neeraj, Siddharth and Deepesh together as the trio was present at Sushant's home when he died.
23 August 2020, 11:06 AM
Deepesh Sawant is also likely to be called for questioning.
23 August 2020, 11:05 AM
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj on Sunday arrived at the DRDO guest house, where the CBI team investigating the actor's death case, is staying.