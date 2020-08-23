Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: CBI may summon Rhea Chakraborty to join probe today

New Delhi: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun its investigation in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case in Mumbai. On Friday, they interrogated Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and quizzed them on many important details pertaining to June 13 and 14, and on Saturday, the team visited the actor's Bandra home to reconstruct the sequence of events.

The team left Sushant's home at around 8 pm, after spending more than five hours there. The CBI sleuths were accompanied by Sushant's cook Neeraj, another domestic help Deepesh Sawant and Siddharth Pithani. The trio was present in the flat when Sushant was found hanging in his room.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, a five-member medical board of forensic experts was formed by the AIIMS to look into the autopsy files related to Sushant's death after the CBI approached the hospital for assistance.

