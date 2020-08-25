Live: CBI to now gather information regarding Sushant's behaviour

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the investigation process is in full swing. Today, on Day 5 of their probe, the CBI officials are likely to find out about Sushant's behaviour and other related aspects.

Also, Rhea Chakraborty might be the last person to be interrogated by the CBI, as per sources. This is because the CBI first wants to gather all the information in connection with the late actor and then quiz her.

The CBI has questioned Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant so far. These three persons were present in the flat when Sushant was found hanging in his room on June 14. The CBI team visited the Sushant's flat in Bandra along with the Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh and Deepesh Sawant to recreate the crime scene. Forensic science experts were also part of the CBI team.

It is to be noted that while carrying on questioning of Siddharth Pithani and Sushant's personal staff, the CBI has found some "inconsistencies" in their statements.

Meanwhile, another CBI team visited Hinduja Hospital, where Sushant took his treatment and a few officials went to a resort where he had spent two months. During the investigation, the SIT officials tried to determine how Sushant was behaving when he was at the resort.

