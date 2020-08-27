Live: Sushant's father alleges Rhea Chakraborty gave poison to his son

27 August 2020, 10:08 AM
A five-member team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been formed and will leave for Mumbai tomorrow to investigate the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. It will be headed by Zonal Director KPS Malhotra.
27 August 2020, 09:52 AM
KK Singh, the father of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday said that Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to his son from a long time and she is his murderer. Singh demanded that the investigating agency must arrest Rhea and her associates and ensure that they face justice for their misdeeds.
27 August 2020, 09:47 AM
Sources suggest soon Sandip Ssingh - the filmmaker and self-proclaimed friend of Sushant can be summoned by the CBI for the probe. Sandip's call details have revealed that he was not in touch with Sushant for the longest time. However, Sandip's constant phone call exchange with the ambulance driver and who took Sushant's body to Cooper hospital and investigating officer Bhushan Belnekar is under the scanner.
Reportedly, Sushant's family has alleged that when due to coronavirus outbreak only 20 people were allowed inside the crematorium for last rites, Sandip took charge to prepare the list of 20 people who would come. Sushant's family's approval was not taken.