Live: Sushant's father alleges Rhea Chakraborty gave poison to his son

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death mystery has intensified with new developments coming to fore each day. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe is in full swing to dig out facts related to the case.

On Wednesday, the premier agency questioned late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and two others for over 13 hours.

Siddharth, cook Neeraj, and the watchman of the building where Sushant stayed were spotted leaving the DRDO guest house where the CBI quizzed them for 13 long hours. In fact, on Tuesday as well, the Pithani, Neeraj and Deepesh Sawant were interrogated for nearly 14 hours.

The CBI is probing the actor's death case from all possible angles. Pithani and others reportedly left the guest house at around 10.45 pm on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a criminal case against actress Rhea Chakraborty over drug conspiracy reports in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The case has been registered under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: