Live: Sushant's father alleges Rhea Chakraborty gave poison to his son

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 10:19
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death mystery has intensified with new developments coming to fore each day. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe is in full swing to dig out facts related to the case. 

On Wednesday, the premier agency questioned late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and two others for over 13 hours. 

Siddharth, cook Neeraj, and the watchman of the building where Sushant stayed were spotted leaving the DRDO guest house where the CBI quizzed them for 13 long hours. In fact, on Tuesday as well, the Pithani, Neeraj and Deepesh Sawant were interrogated for nearly 14 hours. 

The CBI is probing the actor's death case from all possible angles. Pithani and others reportedly left the guest house at around 10.45 pm on Wednesday. 

On the other hand, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a criminal case against actress Rhea Chakraborty over drug conspiracy reports in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The case has been registered under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. 

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case:

 

27 August 2020, 10:08 AM

A five-member team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been formed and will leave for Mumbai tomorrow to investigate the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. It will be headed by Zonal Director KPS Malhotra.

27 August 2020, 09:52 AM

KK Singh, the father of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday said that Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to his son from a long time and she is his murderer. Singh demanded that the investigating agency must arrest Rhea and her associates and ensure that they face justice for their misdeeds.

27 August 2020, 09:47 AM

Sources suggest soon Sandip Ssingh - the filmmaker and self-proclaimed friend of Sushant can be summoned by the CBI for the probe. Sandip's call details have revealed that he was not in touch with Sushant for the longest time. However, Sandip's constant phone call exchange with the ambulance driver and who took Sushant's body to Cooper hospital and investigating officer Bhushan Belnekar is under the scanner. 

Reportedly, Sushant's family has alleged that when due to coronavirus outbreak only 20 people were allowed inside the crematorium for last rites, Sandip took charge to prepare the list of 20 people who would come. Sushant's family's approval was not taken. 

